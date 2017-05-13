”More Bomb Attacks Are On The Way” – Boko Haram Threatens Nigeria

A man purporting to be a Boko Haram fighter threatened in a video that the group will bomb Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, a statement that should serve as a wake up call for Nigeria’s security services.

Reuters said the suspected fighter for the terrorist group made the threat in a video obtained by Saharareporters and Dubai-based Nigerian journalist, Ahmad Salkida.

“More bombs attacks are on the way, including Abuja that you feel is secured,” said the man in the video in Hausa. As he spoke, he was flanked by four other armed men.

In April, Department of State Services (DSS) said it had thwarted plans by Boko Haram to attack the British and U.S. embassies in Abuja.

About 82 girls were freed last Saturday in exchange for Boko Haram commanders after being held captive for three years. They were among about 219 kidnapped by the jihadist group from the town of Chibok in northeast Nigeria in April 2014.

In a second video seen by Reuters, one of a group of four females covered in full-length Muslim veils claiming to be among the abducted girls said she did not want to return home.

“We don’t want to reunite with our parents because they are not worshipping Allah, and I urge you to join us,” she said, holding a rifle and speaking in the Hausa. She added: “We have not been forcefully married to anybody. Marriage is based on your wish.”

Both videos are yet to be authenticated.

Mediator and lawyer Zannah Mustapha said some of the abducted girls refused to be released, fuelling fears that they have been radicalised.

Boko Haram has killed about 20,000 people and forced more than two million people to flee their homes since 2009 in an insurgency aimed at creating a state adhering to strict Islamic laws in the northeast of Africa’s most populous nation.

The militant group, which has been driven to the fringes of land bordering Niger, Chad and Cameroon, carries out cross-border attacks and occasionally sends suicide bombers to kill innocent Nigerians.

The post ”More Bomb Attacks Are On The Way” – Boko Haram Threatens Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

