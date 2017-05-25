“More Brutal Than Animals” – Thuli Madonsela Isn’t Impressed With South Africa Right Now

Happy Africa day.

It has been 54 years since the African Union was established, and to wish you well on this unifying day let’s hand the mic over to Thuli Madonsela.

During an alumni networking event at Wits University on Tuesday, Madonsela spoke about the violence that is happening in the world – and in South Africa in particular.

She said we were living in “paradoxical times,” reports Times Live.

Here’s more of her speech:

On the one hand‚ we’re the most advanced species on the earth‚ but on the other hand we are becoming more brutal than animals. How many young girls have been killed in the last few days? How many have been kidnapped? And not just killed‚ killed in the most brutal way imaginable. I think the story of Karabo touched everyone‚ somebody killing them because you say you don’t love them anymore‚ and the burning like you are an animal. So that is the world we live in.

However, noting that there’s still good in the world Madonsela said:

What world do we live in today? If we want peace‚ we must ensure that democracy fosters the free potential and improved quality of life and justice for all with none left behind. As long as there is injustice somewhere‚ there can’t BE sustainable peace anywhere.

She then spoke a few words about our own country:

“We are having growing governance failure‚ including systemic service failure and corruption‚ we are having growing societal polarisation‚ Coligny is one of those examples. It’s not just here in South Africa‚ it is all over the world‚” she said. Madonsela further said there were growing “unhealthy levels of civil apathy”‚ where people would rather take the law into their own hands instead of going through the right channels.

However, thankfully, she did end on an optimistic note:

The South Africa of our dreams is in our hands. This [what we are currently experiencing] is not the South Africa of our dreams. What is unfolding is South Africa derailed. Whatever we do‚ let’s make sure that we do it with integrity. It is important that we restore justice in the world and ensure social justice. We must find a way to bridge the gap of inequality and poverty.

And with that, let’s make today of all days the one you choose to work on being the best version of your African self.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

