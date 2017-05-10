More Chibok girls will be freed from Boko Haram – Nigerian government

Nigerian Government has assured that more Chibok girls in Boko Haram captive will be freed. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Tuesday by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). He disclosed government’s plan to take the […]

More Chibok girls will be freed from Boko Haram – Nigerian government

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

