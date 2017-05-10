Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More Chibok girls will be freed from Boko Haram – Nigerian government

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Government has assured that more Chibok girls in Boko Haram captive will be freed. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Tuesday by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). He disclosed government’s plan to take the […]

More Chibok girls will be freed from Boko Haram – Nigerian government

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.