More fraud unearthed at UTL

Uganda Telecom, placed under provisional administration by government remains in the news for the wrong reasons.

A May report from a parliamentary select committee on management and performance of UTL indicated that company bosses; MD, chief finance officer, chief legal officer and chief human resource officer earned a total of Sjs319 per month, 17% of the company’s total monthly wage bill.

The committee also found out that UTL paid for its MD Mark Shoebridge house rent of Shs17m instead of the Shs10m he was entitled to.

Also, company prime property on Plot 47, Fifth Street was sold to a company through noncompetitive bidding, way below the market value- a decision that was endorsed by the Stephen Kaboyo-led board.

****

The post More fraud unearthed at UTL appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

