More JAMB 2017 UTME Updates From 15th May Candidates

JAMB 2017 15th May Updates from Candidates Today marked the second day of JAMB 2017 UTME, which began on 13th May, 2017. The following are some of the updates from candidates that wrote their UTME today, 15th May. Some earlier updates can be found here. 1. Adebayo Guys!!!! No be joke ooooo!!! Time too short!!! Physics and Chemistry …

The post More JAMB 2017 UTME Updates From 15th May Candidates appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

