More LADOLs ‘ll drive economic growth —Dr. Jadesimi

By Oboh Agbonkhese

LAGOS—THE Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, has said if the real private sector is supported by government and stakeholders, more LADOLs will thrive and drive economic growth in the country.

She spoke during the inspection tour of LADOL facilities at Tarkwa Bay, Apapa, by Mr. Stuart Symington, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria. She said the idea is to build the type of infrastructure international firms can utilise with their technology to employ Nigerians.

She said: “This is what happened in Dubai. We are going out to tell the international community to come and set up here.

“We are specialised in industrial activities and everything is ready. There is even a 50Mw gas-fired power plant under construction.”

Earlier, while commending the firm’s human capital development projects, Ambassador Symington told a high-powered LADOL management team that the downside of not developing is instability and insecurity.

The envoy said: “It is important to do good. But it is also important that in a place like this, doing the right thing for the shareholders also means doing the right thing for the country.”

He added: “This is the kind massive private sector-driven infrastructure development that changed the US. It is not just about GDP. When you reduce the number of unemployed people, you reduce the cost of security.”

The post More LADOLs ‘ll drive economic growth —Dr. Jadesimi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

