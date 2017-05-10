More Than 100 People injured as Tanker explodes in Ghana

More than 100 people sustained various degrees of injury when a gas tanker exploded at a spot near the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) on the Takoradi-Sekondi main road on Monday. The injured, including four firemen, three Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) officials and a newspaper vendor, were rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional and the […]

The post More Than 100 People injured as Tanker explodes in Ghana appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

