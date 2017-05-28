Pages Navigation Menu

More than 500 ex-corpers set up businesses, settle in Katsina- NYSC co-ordinator

No fewer than 500 ex-members of the NYSC, who benefited from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, have settled in Katsina State and established various businesses. Mr Okpo John, the NYSC State Coordinator, disclosed this on Thursday in Katsina at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2017 batch B Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state. ‘’About 500 ex-corps members who benefited from their SAED programme have established their own businesses and settled down in many parts of the state,’’ he said.

