More trouble for Amaechi! Appeal Court okays Rivers Judicial Commission of Inquiry

Declares Wike acted within the law to probe ex-Governor The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division has upheld the legality of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry established by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to probe the sale of Valued Assets by the immediate past administration of Chibuike Amaechi in the state. The Appeal Court in […]

