More troubles for Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe

…As lady threatens to sue her, Linda Ikeji for defamation

By Benjamin Njoku & Bartholomew Madukwe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, who has been having marital challenges may face another round of crisis as 31-year-old Opemititi Ajayi, has threatened to sue the actress for labeling her a prostitute and husband snatcher.

Aigbe was said to have granted an interview to Broadway TV, where she accused the complainant of having an affair with her estranged husband.

In a letter from Opemititi’s lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu,SAN, dated May 15, 2017, Aigbe was quoted to have said thus: “The last incident started a few days ago when I discovered that my husband was sleeping with a lady who is my best friend, Opemititi, and his PAs. We were very close friends.”

However, Ajayi in the letter denied that they were friends as claimed by Aigbe, adding that she did not at any time sleep with Aigbe’s husband.

“Your defamatory words have no doubt had an adverse effect on the reputation of our client in the estimation of right-thinking people both home and abroad. It has further exposed her to hatred, contempt or ridicule, the effect of which is that she is now being shunned or avoided by close friends and business associates,” the letter added.

The lawyer, however, argued that Aigbe’s publication was against provisions of Cyber Crime Act for which under conviction, she might end up in jail. He said his client has instructed that Aigbe should pay her the sum of N500 million as damages.

Also, Opemititi slammed popular blogger, Linda Ikeji with a N500 million lawsuit too for defamation, claiming that the blogger’s publication on her blog, dated April 28, 2017, had an adverse effect on her reputation in the estimation of right-thinking people.

In the said article, Linda Ikeji posted thus on her blog: “Another Nollywood marriage has crashed, the details are quite messy and yet again, another fair skinned lady has been fingered to have allegedly caused the marriage crash.

The letter by Opemititi’s lawyer reads:”Our client has denied vehemently that she did not at any time or any occasion have any affair with Mercy Aigbe’s husband as falsely published in your blog.

“ By your publication, you have portrayed our client as a prostitute, husband snatcher and indeed, a woman of easy virtue.”

In addition to the suit, Opemititi’s lawyers also gave a seven-day ultimatum to Aigbe and Ikeji to issue retractions and public apologies on the same Broadway TV, including their personal social media platforms.

Meanwhile, instead of commenting on the development, the embattled actress took to her Instagram page yesterday to celebrate the award given to her by Felix King Foundation as ‘Widows ‘Liberty Ambassador’.

She wrote, “ Today, history beckons as I add my voice to the movement that will hopefully inspire the abolishment of widows’ maltreatment in our communities.

‘’It’s heartbreaking to realise that with all the societal advancements, a reasonable segment of our society which constitutes over 8 million disadvantaged widows and 24 million children below age 17 are still subject to maltreatment that includes domestic violence, sexual assault, conversion of properties, forced evictions, neglects, denial of human rights and the list goes on. I stand with widows today, will you join me?

“Let us protect the rights of widows and women. I believe no woman deserves to be maltreated regardless of the circumstances life throws at her. One million pledges are needed to present the “Abolish widows’ maltreatment in Edo State bill” to the Edo State House of Assembly.’’

The post More troubles for Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

