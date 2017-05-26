Morell Drops Debut Album “Musa Jikan Musa” – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Morell Drops Debut Album “Musa Jikan Musa”
Leadership Newspapers
Star act from the North; Morell, released his much anticipated debut album titled “Musa Jikan Musa” last Sunday, 21st May 2017. The project was released under his Nordan Ortty Music imprint. Morell has been in the entertainment scene for a while and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!