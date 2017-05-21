Pages Navigation Menu

Moremi Ojudu, Daughter of President Buhari’s Aide Laments High Prices of Tomato

Posted on May 21, 2017

Moremi Ojudu, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has expressed unhappiness over the high prices of Tomato in the country.

Moremi took to her facebook page to express her feelings after discovering that each basket of Tomato costs N25,000.

She wrote: “My face when I hear basket of tomatoes is N25, 000. The one in the

