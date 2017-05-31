Morocco arrests activist leading northern protests – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Morocco arrests activist leading northern protests
TVC News
A leading Moroccan activist was arrested on Monday alongside other protesters caught up in a wave of rallies against official abuses and corruption in the north, state media said. Nasser Zefzafi, who has helped organise months of protests, would be …
Thousands rally in Morocco for release of protest leader
Africa Live: Nigeria 'police and navy clash'
Morocco arrests leader of northern protest movement
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!