Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Morocco arrests activist leading northern protests – TVC News

Posted on May 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TVC News

Morocco arrests activist leading northern protests
TVC News
A leading Moroccan activist was arrested on Monday alongside other protesters caught up in a wave of rallies against official abuses and corruption in the north, state media said. Nasser Zefzafi, who has helped organise months of protests, would be …
Thousands rally in Morocco for release of protest leaderTimes LIVE
Africa Live: Nigeria 'police and navy clash'BBC News
Morocco arrests leader of northern protest movementQantara.de
International Business Times UK –The Herald –malaysiandigest.com –North Africa Journal
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.