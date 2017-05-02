Moses a firm fixture in Chelsea’s title challenge —Cooks

Former Tottenham striker, Garth Cooks has hailed the resurgence of Chelsea star Victor Moses.

Moses, 26, has been one of the surprise stars of the season, having reinvented himself as a marauding wing-back following Chelsea’s switch to a back three under Antonio Conte.

He has made 31 top flight appearances for the Premier League leaders this term, scoring three goals and providing the same number of assists in the process.

And Crooks can’t help but be impressed by the way Moses has adapted to his new role, believing only Arsenal legend Lauren has made a similarly successful transition.

Moses played the full 90 minutes as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners at Everton to edge one step closer to the title.

And, picking the Nigeria international in his team of the week, Crooks told BBC Sport: “This was another consummate performance by Victor Moses.

“It’s got to the stage where I actually look forward to watching him play these days.

“Apart from a player who has played in Moses’ current position all his life, it is only Lauren, the former Arsenal and Cameroon player, who I have seen make as successful a transition to full-back as Moses has.

“Moses has become such a firm fixture in Chelsea’s title challenge that it’s hard to see how manager Antonio Conte can improve in that area.”

“If the victory over Everton is any indication then the Chelsea celebrations after the game suggested the title has been won.

“Or at least they have got over what they considered to be the most difficult part of their run-in.

“Conte must have hugged every one of his players and his substitutes and, given the chance, he’d have hugged every Chelsea fan in the stadium.

“Whatever the reasons for his celebrations, provided Chelsea do nothing stupid between now and the end of the season, the title is theirs.”

The post Moses a firm fixture in Chelsea’s title challenge —Cooks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

