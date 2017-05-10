Pages Navigation Menu

Moses reveals how Chelsea coach, Conte revived his career

Daily Post Nigeria

Moses reveals how Chelsea coach, Conte revived his career
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea's Victor Moses has spoken of how manager Antonio Conte revived his career at Stamford Bridge by converting him into a wing back. The 26-year-old Nigeria international was previously sent out on loan for three consecutive seasons by manager …
