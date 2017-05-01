Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Most of those EFCC arrested under Obasanjo were PDP members – Ribadu

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Most of those EFCC arrested under Obasanjo were PDP members – Ribadu

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that 99% of those arrested during his tenure over allegations of corruption, were members of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He stated this at a reception organized for former president Olusegun Obasanjo last weekend. Ribadu, however, insisted that […]

Most of those EFCC arrested under Obasanjo were PDP members – Ribadu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.