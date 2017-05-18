Mother, 3 Children Burnt To Death In Lagos

The Lagos State Fire Service on Thursday confirmed the death of a mother and her three children in a fire incident in Aguda Surulere area of Lagos.

Mr Rasak Fadipe, Director of Lagos State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the four family members were burnt to death inside a laundry shop.

“We got the information at about 2.13a.m. We met the fire raging at Olubi Street, Aguda Surulere and at the time it was put out, four members of a family were found dead.

“The mother, Mrs Ugonu; the children – Ada, 10; Michael 8; and Ugochukwu, 6 – were brought out dead from the shop used for laundry.

“Their father was rescued and taken to the hospital,’’ Fadipe said.

He said that the remains of the deceased were handed over to policemen from Aguda Police Division.

According to Fadipe, four shops were destroyed in the fire.

The fire officer advised residents to always switch-off any electrical appliances not in use and disconnect faulty ones to avoid fire outbreak. (NAN)

