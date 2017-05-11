Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mother ignors after finding out her 21 years old son r*pes his 16 years old sister in her house

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

A young man has been found out to have been having forceful s*x with his sister with his mother looking the other way even after finding the act out. The attitude of the mother towards the shocking cruel behaviour  shocked people, who were angered by her ‘blindness’ to the act. The 21-year-old Zimbabwean man allegedly …

The post Mother ignors after finding out her 21 years old son r*pes his 16 years old sister in her house appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.