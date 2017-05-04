Mother of seven jailed six years for human trafficking
A Benin High Court in Edo State has sentenced a 58-year-old woman to six years imprisonment for trafficking an 18-year-old girl to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Mrs. Joy Raji, mother of seven, who hails from Ikpoba-Okha LGA of the state had in January, 2016, been arraigned before Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga on three counts bothering on […]
