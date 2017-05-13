Mother Weeps As Her 7yr-Old Son Steps On A Live Wire While Playing, Gets Electrocuted In Benin (Photos/Video)
A seven year old child was allegedly electrocuted today by an electricity cable at Omo-Iyamu street, off Country Home Motel road, off Sapele road, Benin City.
Residents lamented that the BEDC Electric cable fell in the neighbourhood and Officials Of BEDC were called to rectify the situation in order to prevent any “accident” of any kind but the officials didn’t show up as the BEDC maintenance car was not available.
The slain boy, Stanley Bobo was said to have gone out to play when he stepped on the live wire, automatically killing him and burning part of his body.The unfortunate incident threw the entire residents of the area into grief.
