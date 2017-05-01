“Motherhood is love beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding” – says Actress, Clarion Chukwurah as she shares photos of her sons
Actress, Clarion Chukwurah took to Instagram hours ago to share photos of her sons and wrote: “Robert, Brian and Clarence. I raised Soldiers. Motherhood is LOVE beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding. Fatherhood? LOVE beyond human definition, beyond Betrayal cause His Name is Jesus Christ. Deuteronomy 28, 1-14. Happy New Month…it’s a new day.” Source; Instagram
The post “Motherhood is love beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding” – says Actress, Clarion Chukwurah as she shares photos of her sons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!