“Motherhood is love beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding” – says Actress, Clarion Chukwurah as she shares photos of her sons

Actress, Clarion Chukwurah took to Instagram hours ago to share photos of her sons and wrote: “Robert, Brian and Clarence. I raised Soldiers. Motherhood is LOVE beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding. Fatherhood? LOVE beyond human definition, beyond Betrayal cause His Name is Jesus Christ. Deuteronomy 28, 1-14. Happy New Month…it’s a new day.” Source; Instagram

