Motherless babies home chairman decries abandonment of babies in Ebonyi

Mr Michael Mbam, the Chairman, Red Cross Motherless Babies Home in Ebonyi, has expressed dismay at the incessant cases of child abandonment in the state.

Mbam made his feelings known on Monday in Abakaliki during a rally to mark World Red Cross Day.

He advised perpetrators to shun the act and promote humanitarian activities in the state.

He also urged women to always bring unwanted babies to their care rather than dump them in pit toilets and refuse heaps.

Mbam appealed to individuals, organisations, societies and churches to assist in promoting humanitarian and social welfare activities in the state.

“We are partnering with the state Ministry of Women Affairs to check cases of child abandonment and warn individuals who abuse the rights of children to shun the act,” he said.

Mr Cyril Ikechukwu, the Acting Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in Ebonyi, said that the organisation had embarked on numerous activities to support indigent people in the state.

Ikechukwu said that the society would continue to mobilise funds to execute social welfare activities, visit destitute homes, motherless babies and old people’s homes, as part of the enlightenment campaign to mark the day.

“The Red Cross society embarked on the rally to create more awareness of its activities to the public and to mobilise funds through its local branches in the state, to assist the less privileged.

“We have visited and assisted some less privileged members of the society as part of the event and also extended the visit to motherless babies’ homes and persons displaced by disasters in the state,” he said.

In a remark, Mr Emmaunel Nworie, the National officer and Board member of NRCS, said that the essence of the road-walk was to attract more membership to contribute in promoting humanitarian services in the state.

“The event is multifaceted: remembering the founder of the society, Henry Dunant, embarking on membership drive and creating more awareness about our activities,” he said.

