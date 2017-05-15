#MothersDay: Wizkid appreciates his Children’s Mothers

Pop star, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid took the opportunity of yesterday being Mother’s Day to appreciate the mothers of his two boys. A Twitter user tweeted at him with the photos of both women and said you have good taste. happy Mothers Day to them. 😩❤️ @wizkidayo Wizkid replied saying: God bless them […]

The post #MothersDay: Wizkid appreciates his Children’s Mothers appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

