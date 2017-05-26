Motlanthe calls for collective action against state capture – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Motlanthe calls for collective action against state capture
Citizen
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe addresses the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative in Braamfontein, Gauteng. The summit aims at fostering social and political discourse between civil society and NGO's. 5 May 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia …
'Leaders to blame for sorry state of SA'
Motlanthe: Women abuse can't be ignored
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!