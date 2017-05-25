Motlanthe speaks out against state capture – Independent Online
Motlanthe speaks out against state capture
Johannesburg – Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has lashed out at the political crisis in the country, saying it was characterised by a morally corrupt and unjust leadership. He also spoke out against the controversial state capture phenomenon, and …
Our leadership has no morals‚ no ethics‚ no justice – Motlanthe
South Africa facing difficult times: Motlanthe
