‘Motor boy’ killed as container falls of truck

By Bose Adelaja

A Trailer driver’s assistant, also called motor boy, lost his life as a trailer fell on the expressway along Lagos tollgate yesterday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day in Ojota, when a trailer laden with a 40-foot container reportedly hit the road median before falling on the motor boy.

Another account had it that the trailer developed mechanical fault and fell on the road.

The accident was said to have led to massive traffic gridlock in the axis, as motorists spent hours to navigate through the scene of the accident.

Investigation carried out at the scene by the Emergency Rescue Team, ERT, of the Lagos State Emergency Manage-ment Agency, LASEMA, revealed that the trailer, with number plates: LSD 379 XT, suddenly developed a mechanical fault and fell on the road, leaving the driver and motor boy trapped.

General Manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said the trapped driver (Olatunji Akande) was rescued alive and taken to the trauma centre for treatment, while the motor boy (Lekan) was confirmed dead and was handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU.

“The agency used its heavy-duty equipment to evacuate the accidented trailer and the container off the road,” Tiamiyu added.

The post ‘Motor boy’ killed as container falls of truck appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

