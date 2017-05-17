Motorcycle passenger remanded over alleged stabbing of owner

A 23-year-old, Adamu Idris, who is charged with conspiracy and attempted murder, was on Wednesday remanded in Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, who gave the order, said Idris should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

