Motorcycling: Spectacular mass pile-up at Le Mans Moto3

Half the Moto3 field went flying off the track in the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in a mass pile-up that caused the race to be stopped and restarted on Sunday.

What appeared to be leaked fluid on only the second lap of the race saw a succession of riders slide off at high speed one after the other into the gravel trap, with some of the racers whacked by flying bikes in the carnage.

Championship leader and eventual winner Joan Mir from Spain was among those who went for a medical check-up — as stewards worked frantically to clean up the track — but none of the riders was badly hurt and all were able to return for the restart.

When the action got back under way 30 minutes later — the race was shortened to 16 laps — the Honda rider Mir emerged victorious in what was the fifth race of the season, and easily the most incident-packed.

It was the 19-year-old’s third victory of the season and extended his lead in the championship standings.

The post Motorcycling: Spectacular mass pile-up at Le Mans Moto3 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

