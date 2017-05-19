Motorists are complying with speed limit device — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that motorists were complying with the installation of the speed limit devices on their vehicles.

Mr Umoru Abdullahi, the Ore Unit Commander of the corps in Ore, Ondo State, that most of the commercial vehicles plying the Benin-Ore expressway had installed the device.

He said that the introduction of the device by the FRSC was to reduce road crashes on the highways and to engender safety of lives and property.

“Well, I can say that most of the motorists plying the Benin-Ore expressway have complied with the speed limiting device.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that there is total compliance with the device,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss said that the unit command had embarked on a sensitisation programme on the device, to ensure that all motorists installed it in their vehicles.

He urged other road users who have yet to install the device to do so as the enforcement of its compliance was now in force.

“I am imploring motorists to embrace the speed limit device, to reduce casualties on the highways,” Abdullahi said.

The enforcement of the speed limit device began with commercial vehicles in February.

