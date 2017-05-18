Motsoeneng in late bid to stop hearing going ahead – Herald live
Herald live
Motsoeneng in late bid to stop hearing going ahead
Herald live
Controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng may finally face the music after a last-minute bid to halt a disciplinary hearing failed last night. Motsoeneng is facing charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute following a …
The heat's on Hlaudi: Former SABC chief to face the music after hearing refuses to throw him a lifeline
Acting CEO Aguma may be on the way out at SABC
