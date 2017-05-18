Pages Navigation Menu

Motsoeneng in late bid to stop hearing going ahead – Herald live

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Motsoeneng in late bid to stop hearing going ahead
Controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng may finally face the music after a last-minute bid to halt a disciplinary hearing failed last night. Motsoeneng is facing charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute following a
The heat's on Hlaudi: Former SABC chief to face the music after hearing refuses to throw him a lifelineTimes LIVE
Acting CEO Aguma may be on the way out at SABCBusiness Day (registration)

