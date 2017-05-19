Motsoeneng says he’s being targeted for spilling the beans – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Motsoeneng says he's being targeted for spilling the beans
Citizen
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng arrives at a media briefing, 19 April 2017 in Milpark, he was addressing outstanding matters in relation to policies including the 90 % local content at the SABC. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark …
Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing postponed: SABC
Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing postponed
Now Hlaudi turns to Labour Court to stop hearing
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!