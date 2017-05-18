Motsoeneng’s conduct warrants ‘immediate dismissal’ – SABC – News24
|
News24
|
Motsoeneng's conduct warrants 'immediate dismissal' – SABC
News24
Johannesburg – Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's actions have been characterised as gross insubordination warranting immediate dismissal, the disciplinary inquiry heard on Thursday. SABC's advocate Anton Myburgh told disciplinary inquiry chair …
Chuckling Motsoeneng takes his battle to the Labour Court
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!