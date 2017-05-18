Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Motsoeneng’s conduct warrants ‘immediate dismissal’ – SABC – News24

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Motsoeneng's conduct warrants 'immediate dismissal' – SABC
News24
Johannesburg – Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's actions have been characterised as gross insubordination warranting immediate dismissal, the disciplinary inquiry heard on Thursday. SABC's advocate Anton Myburgh told disciplinary inquiry chair …
Chuckling Motsoeneng takes his battle to the Labour CourtTimes LIVE

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.