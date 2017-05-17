Mouka stresses importance of quality sleep

By Nkiru Odinkemelu

The Managing Director, Mouka Foam Plc, Mr. Raymond Murphy, has urged Nigerians to place priority on rest and quality sleep. He said that sound sleep would impact their health and productivity in the workplace.

Speaking during the company’s recent event tagged “Sleep Soundly, Nurture Life,” in Lagos, Murphy said Mouka was committed to producing quality products and complementary brands to aid adequate sleep and promote the well- being of Nigerians.

“Mouka with its achievement over time, will continue to deliver innovative sleep solution to improve sleep quality and productivity of Nigerians,” he said.

In her remarks, the Marketing Director, Mrs. Ronke Osho, noted that adequate sleep was necessary for an active and productive day for individuals.

According to her, lack of adequate sleep is serious and can have catastrophic effects on people.

“Scientific findings have shown that sleep is an ultimate performance enhancer. Its importance to health and vitality makes the World Sleep Day to be celebrated in over 50 countries. Osho added that Mouka is synonymous with quality sleep. That is why we manufacture quality brands that support quality sleep for all age groups and income levels. We have been able to consistently deliver quality mattresses that will make Nigerians feel better and able to start their day in a great way.”

Also, the Commercial Director, Mouka Foam, Mr. Dimeji Osingunwa, noted that the firm would continue to support initiatives that would promote the well-being of Nigerians through the its various brands.

