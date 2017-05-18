Mount Everest attracted him, so he climbed minus a permit; now he is arrested – Hindustan Times
|
Hindustan Times
|
Mount Everest attracted him, so he climbed minus a permit; now he is arrested
Hindustan Times
Foreigners are charged USD 11,000 fee to climb Mount Everest, the world's highest peak with an altitude of 8848-metre. Mountaineering royalty is one of the major sources of foreign currency for Nepal. other sports Updated: May 18, 2017 10:57 IST. PTI
Height of stupidity? SA climber faces huge fine
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!