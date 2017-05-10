Mourinho: Common Sense To Give Europa League Priority

Jose Mourinho has made it known it is common sense to give priority to the Europa League, due to their injury situation and schedule.

The Portuguese made eight changes to his side in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal, after their Celta Vigo semifinal win.

The loss dented United’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League through the premier league.

Mourinho will now focus on the second leg of the Europa League semifinal, as they chase the EL cup.

“The situation is simple – 17 matches in seven weeks with 16 players is impossible. It was not a gamble, it was a simple decision based on common sense. 17 matches in seven weeks, April and May, 17 matches with 16 players is completely impossible.

“So since the moment we lost players and we lost initially four of them in one week when we lost Smalling and Jones in the national team and we lost Rojo and Zlatan against Anderlecht and after that we lost boys who could be good alternatives, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

“So it was not a gamble, it was just a consequence of our situation, so we are in this situation now and we have to fight for it so let’s see if tomorrow we can do it and if we can go to the final but it doesn’t matter, no regrets.

“We are giving everything we can, the players, myself, everyone, we are giving everything so when you give everything, no problem.”

