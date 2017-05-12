Mourinho: De Gea Will Miss EL Final

Jose Mourinho will stick with Sergio Romero as his Europa League keeper, insisting De Gea won’t play the final.

The Argentine has started United’s last 10 Europa League matches keeping six clean sheets.

But with Mourinho looking to win the trophy, many has suggested De Gea should man the sticks, but the Portuguese is sticking with Romero.

“They are two fantastic goalkeepers. I never saw, in all my career, two goalkeepers be such friends,” he said after Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, which saw United scrape into the final to face Ajax.

“You always have a little bit of rivalry, especially if you are both the same kind of level. We’re speaking about the Argentina national goalkeeper and Spain national goalkeeper.

“They support each other all the time. I never saw a bad face, I only saw them support each other. I think it’s fair that Sergio plays the final and David accepts that. Especially because he played two Europa League matches, so if we win, he wins the trophy.

“If everything goes normal and there are no problems, Sergio plays the final.”

