Mourinho: Europa League Final Shouldn’t Define Me

Jose Mourinho says his success in the Europa league should not define if his first year at United was a good one.

United, who are in the final of the Europa, after a aggregate win of 4-2 and United are eager to pick the Europa League.

When asked if the Europa League final will determine whether his first season in charge was a success or failure, Mourinho said: “I think the media has right to say [that] and it makes sense to say it.

“But I don’t feel like that. I don’t want the players to feel like that. I don’t think the board feels like that because we have worked very hard.

“I probably worked this season harder than ever. So for me personally, I don’t think that way.”

The post Mourinho: Europa League Final Shouldn’t Define Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

