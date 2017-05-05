Pages Navigation Menu

Mourinho: I don’t want peace with Wenger

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists there is no need for him to make peace with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

UNEASY MOMENT … Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger (l) and his Chelsea counterpart, Jose Mourinho in a moment of madness.

Ahead of their  Super Sunday  clash in the Premier League, Mourinho insisted their relationship is good after  Wenger said he was open to a truce.

“He doesn’t need to make peace because there are no problems,” Mourinho said. “When there is peace, I don’t have any problem.

“At the last match at Old Trafford, we shook hands before and, after, I still remember that I met him in the corridor for the press conferences. We shook hands again.

“I am a big boy. I am in football all my life. If there is a problem on the pitch, the next day it is not a problem any more. For me, there is no problem at all and I think he will be very pleased with me that I am going to change my team against Arsenal. I think he will be really happy with me.”

 

