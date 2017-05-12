Mourinho: I’m not a failure if I don’t win Europa final

Jose Mourinho insists Europa League success should not determine whether his first season in charge of Manchester United is viewed as a success or failure.

United qualified for the final against Ajax in Stockholm on May 24 with a 2-1 aggregate victory against Celta Vigo and their route into next season’s Champions League appears increasingly likely to hinge on what happens in that match. Failure to do so would be a blow to Mourinho as he outlined in great detail during his introductory press conference as United boss last July, when he spoke of the importance of returning United to Europe’s elite competition.

When asked if the Europa League final will determine whether his first season in charge was a success or failure, Mourinho said: “I think the media has the right to say [that] and it makes sense to say it.

“But I don’t feel like that. I don’t want the players to feel like that. I don’t think the board feels like that because we have worked very hard. “I probably worked this season harder than ever. So for me personally, I don’t think that way.”

The post Mourinho: I’m not a failure if I don’t win Europa final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

