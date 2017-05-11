Mourinho should be embarrassed by Manchester United’s season – Keane – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports


Mourinho should be embarrassed by Manchester United's season – Keane
Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, has said manager Jose Mourinho should be “embarrassed” by the club's place in the league this season. United are currently sixth in the Premier League, but stand a chance of winning the Europa League.
