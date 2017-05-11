Mourinho should be embarrassed by Manchester United’s season – Keane – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Mourinho should be embarrassed by Manchester United's season – Keane
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, has said manager Jose Mourinho should be “embarrassed” by the club's place in the league this season. United are currently sixth in the Premier League, but stand a chance of winning the Europa League.
