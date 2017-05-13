Mourinho sold David Luiz for being too ‘optimistic’

By Emmanuel Okogba

David Luiz last night won the Premier League title in his first time of asking after parting ways with Chelsea under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho allowed Luiz to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 for being too “optimistic” as a defender.

However, on his return, Luiz established himself as a major player for Chelsea, playing 32 games and scoring a magnificent free-kick against Liverpool in their run to claiming the title

“Hey, that is not just Mourinho,’ Luiz told The Daily Mail. “In Brazil, they say it, too. Defenders must be pessimists. I cannot be that. I am an optimist in my life.

“I don’t want to take my small boat and go against a wave of 20 metres. Maybe I can go around the sides, and we’ll arrive. I’ll try to find a way.”

“I’m positive. I always think and dream of the best things. But I know where I am.

The post Mourinho sold David Luiz for being too ‘optimistic’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

