Mourinho worried over Fellaini injury

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Midifelder Marouane Fellaini is doubtful for Manchester United’s last league game and next week’s Europa League final after sustaining an injury in Wednesday’s goalless draw at Southampton. Belgian international Fellaini was substituted in the 75th minute and had a brief talk with manager Jose Mourinho before walking straight down the tunnel with what appeared to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

