MOVIE REVIEW: 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' somewhat successful in finding formula of first 'Pirates' adventure

The Delaware County Daily Times

A scene from “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Disney Enterprises, Inc. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'. In theaters: May 26. Rated: PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence, and some suggestive content. Runtime: 2 …



and more »