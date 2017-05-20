Moving On Quickly: Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry Shows Off New Bae | PHOTOS

Less than two weeks after he separating from his wife and was accused of wife battery. Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, is already showing off a new woman as the new love of his life. He shared the picture below with the caption; Temi my Love. Source: Instagram

The post Moving On Quickly: Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry Shows Off New Bae | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

