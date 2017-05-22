Moyes resigns after Sunderland relegation – Vanguard
Vanguard
Moyes resigns after Sunderland relegation
Vanguard
David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Monday. David Moyes. The 54-year-old Scot succeeded Sam Allardyce last July and oversaw a desperate season that saw …
