Moyes resigns after Sunderland relegation – Vanguard

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Moyes resigns after Sunderland relegation
David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Monday. David Moyes. The 54-year-old Scot succeeded Sam Allardyce last July and oversaw a desperate season that saw …
Moyes faces a bleak managerial futureESPN FC (blog)
Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager following relegation from Premier LeagueDaily Post Nigeria
TWO Sunderland players REFUSED to play against Chelsea in walkout over David MoyesExpress.co.uk
Irish Independent –Mirror.co.uk –SB Nation –ChronicleLive
