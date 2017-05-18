Moyo Lawal Flaunts Her ‘Wicked’ Hips & Big Backside | PHOTOS

Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal has developed a penchant for showing off her body these days. The actress shared these photos showing her sexy figure. Source: Instagram

The post Moyo Lawal Flaunts Her ‘Wicked’ Hips & Big Backside | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

