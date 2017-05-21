MPC meeting: MAN urges CBN to reduce lending rate from 14%

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to drop the lending rate from 14 per cent to accelerate productivity and economic growth. The President of MAN, Mr Frank Jacobs, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. NAN recalls that CBN had maintained a 14 per cent lending rate to commercial banks since July 26, 2016 in its bid to check inflation and stimulate economic growth.

