Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MPs fume over water dept’s leaking billions – News24

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

MPs fume over water dept's leaking billions
News24
Cape Town – Members of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) were on Wednesday deeply disturbed by the department of water and sanitation's inability to provide details for the irregular spending of R2.5bn in the 2015/2016
MPs call for inquiry into 'pure thieving' in water and sanitation departmentTimes LIVE
DG accused of being unprepared for questions in parlySouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.