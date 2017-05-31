MPs fume over water dept’s leaking billions – News24
MPs fume over water dept's leaking billions
News24
Cape Town – Members of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) were on Wednesday deeply disturbed by the department of water and sanitation's inability to provide details for the irregular spending of R2.5bn in the 2015/2016 …
MPs call for inquiry into 'pure thieving' in water and sanitation department
DG accused of being unprepared for questions in parly
