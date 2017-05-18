MPs to miss sittings to attend IEBC poll prep meeting – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
MPs to miss sittings to attend IEBC poll prep meeting
The Star, Kenya
MPs will miss sittings on Tuesday next week to attend a key session with the electoral commission. The lawmakers yesterday adopted a special motion to suspend business for May 23 to attend a pre-nomination forum with the Independent Electoral and …
IEBC defends ballot papers tender
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!