MPs want Anne Waiguru barred from holding public office – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
MPs want Anne Waiguru barred from holding public office
The Standard
MPs want Anne Waiguru barred from holding public office should she be found guilty over NYS fraud. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard). Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru's political future hangs in the balance after MPs demanded that a report …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!